Jennifer Feucht, candidate for Olentangy Local Board of Education, delivers campaign flyers and yard signs to Brad and Tina Krider Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Westerville, Ohio. Across Ohio and the nation, parental protests over social issues like mask mandates, gender-neutral bathrooms, teachings on racial history, sexuality and mental and emotional health are being leveraged into school board takeover campaigns. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)