Lorinda Lacy, 45, stands outside her party store painted with a mural depicting Martin Luther King Jr. in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Lacy moved out of Watts 20 years ago because she didn't want her daughters to grow up with the trauma she experienced as a girl. She said she eventually became "immune" to the violence after stepping over bodies on the way to school and finding out who had been killed the night before or who had their house shot up. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)