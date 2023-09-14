FILE - Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe poses for a photograph outside the Wisconsin Capitol building, Aug. 31, 2020, in Madison, Wis. The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Senate is set to vote Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, on firing the battleground state's top elections official — a move that was denounced by Democrats and is expected to draw a legal battle. (Ruthie Hauge/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)