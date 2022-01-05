This 2020 photo provided by the British Antarctic Survey shows the Thwaites glacier in Antarctica. Starting Thursday, Jan. 6, 2021, a team of scientists are sailing to the massive but melting Thwaites glacier, “the place in the world that’s the hardest to get to,” so they can better figure out how much and how fast seas will rise because of global warming eating away at Antarctica’s ice. (David Vaughan/British Antarctic Survey via AP)