This undated Yewdall family photo provided by attorney James Pepper shows Cheryl Yewdall, a woman with cerebral palsy and intellectual disabilities who died in January 2022. Yewdall's mother is suing the Philadelphia care home where she was found face down on the floor with a paper towel or disinfecting wipe in her trachea. (Yewdall Family/Courtesy of Pepper Law via AP)