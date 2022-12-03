This undated photo from Wise County Sheriff's Office shows Tanner Lynn Horner. Horner, 31, was arrested Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, on kidnapping and murder charges after confessing to killing a 7-year-old Texas girl and telling authorities where to find her body, according to Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin. The girl's stepmother had reported her missing on Wednesday from the family home near Paradise, Texas. (Wise County Sheriff's Office via AP)