File - In this June 15, 2018 file photo, Confetti falls as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, center, greets supporters after speaking at the Texas GOP Convention, in San Antonio. The Texas Supreme Court has upheld Houston's refusal to allow the state Republican convention to hold in-person events in the city due to the coronavirus pandemic. The court on Monday, July 13, 2020, dismissed an appeal of a state district judge's denial of a temporary restraining order sought by the state Republican Party. The state GOP convention was scheduled to begin Thursday at Houston's downtown convention center. (AP Photo/Eric Gay File)