Customers shop at the newly reopened Amoeba Music, the World's largest independent record store, in Los Angeles Friday, April 2, 2021. Most of California's 58 counties are in the red tier, but big population centers like San Francisco, Santa Clara County and Los Angeles County are in the less restrictive orange tier. Just two counties are in the lowest yellow tier. California on Friday cleared the way for people to attend indoor concerts, theater performances and NBA games for the first time in more than a year as the rate of people testing positive for the coronavirus in the state nears a record low. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)