MOREHEAD CITY — Taquilla Banta of Beaufort and her four children waited in line Wednesday at Martha’s Mission Cupboard, which continues to serve food to families struggling financially, including those hit by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Since this has started, we’ve needed the help,” Ms. Banta said. “You’re not prepared for something like this. We didn’t know this was going to happen. My children are all home from school now and that amount of food adds up. I know the schools are delivering meals, and that’s a big help, but it’s still not enough food for a family of six. With what we get from Martha’s Mission, that will help us for a couple of weeks.”
Martha’s Mission Manager Ginger Wade said she’s seen an increase in people needing help since the novel coronavirus has led to many county businesses temporarily closing or laying off staff.
“I had a lady with three kids call last week that had been laid off from her job who was asking how she could get food for her family. She said she’d never had to ask for help before but she needed food for her three kids,” Ms. Wade said.
Since the outbreak has hit the nation, with five confirmed cases as of Wednesday in the county, Ms. Wade said Martha’s Mission staff and volunteers have changed serving practices for health and safety precautions.
“We are limiting clients to two at a time, and all of our volunteers and staff are wearing masks and gloves as they bring out the food,” she said. “By only serving two clients at a time, that is giving us the time to sanitize after each client.”
Mission staff are asking those with cold symptoms to avoid coming and have someone else pick up their supplies instead. The mission is only accepting active vouchers received from the County Department of Social Services, which is the normal procedure.
Because of the difficulty getting many grocery items, Ms. Wade said donations of food have fallen off. Plus, many of her volunteers have temporarily stepped down because they are older, retired residents. While this has created additional challenges, Ms. Wade said she is determined to make sure those in need have food.
“People have been amazing bringing us food, but it has fallen way short of what we usually receive, and I understand that,” Ms. Wade said. “Many of our grocery stores that normally bring us food have had to cut back on the amount they can donate as well.”
Plus, N.C. Food Banks are running short on food.
“We have made a plea to the food bank, and we’re hoping we can get a delivery soon,” Ms. Wade.
In the meantime, she said the mission has begun posting items that are needed on the Martha’s Mission Facebook page each day. She added that monetary donations are also welcome so they can go to local stores to purchase supplies.
Those wanting to donate items can bring them by Martha’s Mission, 901 Bay St., between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. They can also mail checks to the mission. In addition, donations can be made on the Martha’s Mission website, marthasmission.com.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
