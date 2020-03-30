Morehead City — Anyone in Carteret County who wants to buy a fishing license will need to do so by phone or mail.
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries announced Thursday its offices are closed to the public until further notice, based on the current guidance to help minimize the spread of the novel coronavirus. During this time, division offices are operating with limited personnel, but staff will continue to transact fishing license sales over the phone or by mail.
Carteret County residents and others in the county with questions can contact the division at 252-726-7021. Those with questions regarding fishing licenses may also submit their questions by email to license@ncdenr.gov.
To facilitate efficient transactions, members of the public are urged to download and complete the appropriate commercial fishing license application at portal.ncdenr.org/web/mf/commercial-fishing-license-information or for-hire license application at portal.ncdenr.org/web/mf/for-hire.
Renewal packets for fiscal year 2021 commercial fishing and for-hire licenses will be sent to fishermen in the coming weeks. The DMF urges fishermen to renew their licenses through the mail as soon as possible beginning Wednesday, April 15. Fishermen should not wait for the Tuesday, June 30 deadline.
Coastal recreational fishing licenses can be purchased or renewed online at ncwildlife.org or by calling N.C. Wildlife Resource Commission at 1-888-248-6834 during office hours.
