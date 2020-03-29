NEWPORT — County farmers say the novel coronavirus pandemic has caused more residents to consider buying locally grown produce and starting backyard gardens.
“It may help us in the long run,” Willis Farms owner Alan Willis said March 20 as he checked out his ripening strawberry fields. “When you come out to the farms to buy, there are less hands touching the produce. I’ve seen an increase in people becoming more health conscious, and they want the produce right out of the fields.”
Garner Farms owner Clayton Garner agreed.
“We’re looking at ways to provide the quality fresh produce safely to as many people as we can,” Mr. Garner said as he prepared vegetable seedlings. “I believe this is increasing an interest in folks wanting to become more self-sufficient.”
Self-sufficiency seems to be a growing local trend, as witnessed by Katie Smalley, manager of the Plant Stand, a flower and vegetable plant stand on Garner Farms.
“As soon as we opened for the season (March 19), people were coming out looking for vegetable plants because they don’t know how long we may be open and they want to grow their own,” Ms. Smalley said. “I think everybody wants to become more self-sustainable.”
Joe Merrell of Merrell Farms in Beaufort, too, believes more people are becoming interested in local fresh produce. He plans to offer free delivery of his produce in the Beaufort area once crops are ready. He anticipates strawberries will be ripe within two weeks.
“After I posted on my Instagram account that I would be delivering free produce, it has generated a lot of interest,” Mr. Merrell said Friday. “I think people are looking forward to something that helps get them back to normal. I do think once we get back to normal, open-air markets will really boom because of all of this.”
Mary Miller, owner of The Market at Cedar Point, which operates a year-round farmers’ market, agreed residents are becoming more health-conscious since the outbreak started.
“We’ve had a tremendous amount of new business since the coronavirus started,” Ms. Miller said Friday. “There’s an increase in people buying organic. I have also noticed an increase in people interested in starting their own gardens. I think there’s a whole lot of people about to get a greater appreciation for what farmers do.”
Carteret Local Food Network Farm and Food Director Caroline Dominguez said she also believes the pandemic has caused an awareness of buying fresh, local produce.
“With the closing of restaurants, I think it’s been a wakeup call and has started a conversation about where are you getting produce. I talked to a farmer last week, and he said a lot of people were reaching out to farmers in order to start growing for themselves,” she said. “And it’s not just about vegetables. I think we’re going to see a lot more people getting chickens for eggs.”
Local farmers and markets are adjusting how they do business to abide by safety restrictions and find ways to help consumers.
Ms. Miller said her market is allowing those who have lost their jobs due to the outbreak to shop on credit.
“What’s been amazing is since we’ve started this, people have been buying gift cards so we don’t have to offer credit,” she said. “People are truly being amazing about supporting the market and each other.”
Sherry Garner, co-owner of Garner Farms, said her farm is also coming up with ways to provide safe services to the public.
“We’re following the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines and continually washing our hands and wearing gloves,” Ms. Garner said. “When you come out to a produce stand, it’s easier to do social distancing. We’ll do curbside pickup for folks who need it. We haven’t gone to delivery yet, but we’re thinking about it.”
With their strawberries expected to be ready for public picking by mid-April, Ms. Garner said the farm is considering having people make an appointment ahead of time in order to pick their own.
“I think we’re going to have to do something to control the crowds,” Ms. Garner said Friday. “We may have people call ahead or email us at garnerfarm@gmail.com to set up an appointment.”
Strawberry farmers said they anticipate their crops being ready for public picking by mid-April, with the exception of Sandra Simpson with Simpson Farms of Bettie.
“We’re generally a couple of weeks later than the others. We think we’ll be ready by late April or early May,” Ms. Simpson said.
In order to help connect farmers and markets with consumers, the Carteret Local Food Network recently launched a mobile app, Visit NC Farms, that allows the public to find farmers, farmers’ markets and seafood dealers in Carteret County. For more information, see the Coastal Living Section. The free app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store.
The information, including a map, is also available on the CLFN website at docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1XSQKJVZ3JpTVY6Y5SOmqxY0hCyc85B7GRx9HRa1tljQ/edit?usp=drivesdk.
