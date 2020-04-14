SWANSBORO — The passenger and second presumed victim of a fatal March 23 plane crash in the ocean off Swansboro was Tammy Mae Powles, 45, of Mount Pleasant, S.C.
Ms. Powles’ sister, Deborah Splawn, lives in Waxhaw and recently joined an Emerald Isle community Facebook group because she wanted to scout out lodging possibilities for a memorial service in the area in the future, she said Monday, confirming her sister’s death.
A preliminary report on the crash by the National Transportation Safety Board, released April 2, did not identify the plane’s occupants but said two people were presumed dead. An NTSB public affairs officer said last week the agency does not release names of crash victims.
Ms. Powles was in a plane flown by Richard Moncrief Nickel, 43, of Orangeburg, S.C. Ms. Splawn said Ms. Powles had been dating Mr. Nickel for about a year and they planned to celebrate her birthday, which was March 24, on Ocracoke.
“They had flown together before,” she said, and added that Mr. Nickel was a fine, “humble man” who was much loved by friends and family.
Mr. Nickel’s obituary is on the website of Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, S.C. He was president of Carolina Bridge Co. in Orangeburg, which does bridge construction and maintenance in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company is building the new North River bridge on Highway 70.
Ms. Powles’ obituary is on the webpage of Gordon Funeral Home and Crematory of Monroe and states she “passed away unexpectedly in a plane crash on Monday, March 23, 2020.”
“She loved her family dearly and was a loyal friend to many,” it added. “She was full of life and touched many people with her kindness. Tammy was witty with an infectious smile. She will be dearly missed.”
According to her obituary, Ms. Powles was a regional residential sales manager for Elkay USA, an Illinois-based company, which, according to its website, “delivers world class innovations for sinks, faucets, foodservice products, water coolers, drinking fountains and award-winning rapid bottle-filling stations.”
The NTSB policy against releasing names has been problematic, Ms. Splawn said Monday, in terms of giving the family closure and in legally settling Ms. Powles’ affairs.
The U.S. Coast Guard, Ms. Splawn said, found her sister’s backpack, which contained her identification, and also found her personal cellphone, but there has been no positive ID released to the family.
“It’s been very hard,” she said. “We’ve known since March 24. We know she was on the plane. There’s no doubt. We know she got on the plane in Mt. Pleasant. Her car is still at the airport. This has been hell for all of us.”
The plane was based at Orangeburg Municipal Airport and left there at 6:35 p.m. March 23. The Mauser MT-7-235 landed at Mount Pleasant Regional-Faison Field Airport at 7:05 p.m., then took off for Michael J. Smith Field in Beaufort at 7:50 p.m.
It disappeared from radar about 9:03 after beginning a rapid descent, according to the NTSB preliminary report. Small fragments of the plane have been located but no large pieces, nor the bodies of the presumed victims, have been recovered, according to the report.
According to the website of FlightAware, a Houston-based flight-tracking firm, the plane finally reached a descent speed of 3,417 feet per minute at 9:03 p.m., from an altitude of 3,575 feet.
“We know it (her sister’s and Mr. Nickel’s death) was quick,” Ms. Splawn said.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.