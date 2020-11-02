BEAUFORT — EastCare airflifted a Beaufort woman to Vidant Health in Greenville after a single-vehicle wreck Sunday night.
According to 1st Sgt. David Clifton of the N.C. Highway Patrol’s Morehead City office, Valerie Wooten was traveling south on Russell’s Creek Road about 7:49 p.m. in a 2018 GMC Acadia and ran off the road. The vehicle struck a tree, overturned and struck another tree, which split the vehicle in two, according to the trooper.
