Man dies in Highway 24 wreck Saturday

BOGUE — A two-car wreck Saturday morning on Highway 24 killed a Broad Creek man, according to an email from N.C. Highway Patrol 1st Sgt. David Clifton of the patrol’s Morehead City office.
The email identified the deceased as Elder Hill Jones Jr. of Broad Creek, who also has a residence in South Carolina, the trooper said. His age was not immediately available.
According to the email, at 7:56 a.m., Trooper A.S. Collins was dispatched to a two-car collision on Highway 24 near Bogue Loop Road.
“A vehicle traveling east bound on NC 24 was struck head on by a vehicle traveling west bound,” the email states.
Mr. Hill died at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle that struck Mr. Jones’ vehicle was airlifted to New Hanover hospital with serious injuries, according to the email. He is identified as Thomas E. Thompson. No residence or age information on Mr. Thompson was immediately available.
Sgt. J.C. Goins III, Troopers R. Melby, R. Onofrio and C. Taylor assisted with the investigation, the email states. The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department also responded.
Sgt. Goins notified the victim’s son at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, according to the email.
Trooper Collins is assigned as primary investigator on the collision.
At this time, the email states, “the only known contributing circumstances are left of center and inattention.”
Sgt. Clifton added charges are pending and the highway patrol will consult with the district attorney’s office next week.
