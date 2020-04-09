SWANSBORO — One of two people who died in a plane crash March 23 in the waters off Swansboro was Richard Moncrief Nickel, 43, of Cameron, S.C.
Mr. Nickel was president of Carolina Bridge Co. of Orangeburg, S.C., where the airplane, a Mauser MT-7-235, took off at 6:30 p.m. March 23 from Orangeburg Municipal Airport headed for Michael J. Smith Field in Beaufort.
The plane crashed into the ocean off Swansboro later that night.
Carolina Bridge Co., a family business, does bridge construction and maintenance in South Carolina and North Carolina, including the North River Bridge on Highway 70, according to the firm’s website.
An article on the Carolinas Associated General Contractors website confirmed Mr. Nickel’s death Wednesday.
“En route to check on a job site in North Carolina, Richard’s private plane went down off the coast of Emerald Isle,” it reads.
The U.S. Coast Guard originally said the crash was off Emerald Isle, but the National Transportation Safety Board now says it was closer to Swansboro.
The Wednesday CAGC report added that, “At the request of Richard’s family, Carolinas AGC is establishing the Richard Nickel Scholarship Fund.”
The manager of the Orangeburg Municipal Airport said Wednesday he did not know the identity of the second victim.
The NTSB investigated the crash and issued a preliminary report April 2 that said the two occupants of the Mauser are “presumed dead.”
Keith Holloway, a spokesperson in the agency’s Washington, D.C., office, said Thursday NTSB does not release the names of accident victims, “as a matter of policy.”
An employee at Carolina Bridge Co. also indicated no knowledge of the second presumed victim’s identity.
Orangeburg’s The Times and Democrat has not run an article on the crash since just after the U.S. Coast Guard called off the search March 24, a reporter there said Wednesday, and has not identified the second person.
Mr. Nickel’s obituary appeared on the website of Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
The Federal Aviation Administration lists the owner of the plane as Carolina Training & Safety LLC of Orangeburg. It lists the registered agent for Carolina Training as S. McDaniel Nickel of Orangeburg.
Richard Nickel’s obituary lists Scott McDaniel “Dan” Brailsford Nickel as a brother and survivor.
The FAA lists Mr. Nickel as a pilot, certified for instrument flying under a “basic medical” certificate. Previously, he held a medical clearance Med-3, which expired. His
“basic medical” certificate, according to the FAA, was approved in April 2019.
According to the website of Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, “When using BasicMed, pilots can fly single- or twin-engine aircraft capable of flying up to 250 knots and 18,000 feet above mean sea level, with a maximum take-off weight of up to 6,000 pounds, and up to six seats.”
The preliminary accident report by the NTSB Transportation states that the plane, N899ZZ, was destroyed when it crashed into the ocean.
The report also notes the plane and pilot were based at the Orangeburg airport and left at 6:35 p.m. march 23 after getting 40 gallons of fuel. The plane landed at the Mount Pleasant, S.C., airport at 7:05 p.m., then took off for Michael J. Smith Field Airport at 7:50 p.m.
According to the report, the route of the flight was primarily over the ocean, and the course and altitude showed “little deviation” until about 9:02 p.m., when the flight track showed a right turn to the southeast.
The airplane continued in a rapidly descending right-turning spiral until radar contact was lost, the report states.
According to the website of FlightAware, a Houston-based flight-tracking firm, the plane began to descend at a rate of 25 feet per minute at 8:18 p.m., regained some altitude, then began a steady descent at increasing speeds at 8:59 p.m., finally reaching a descent speed of 3,417 feet per minute at 9:03 p.m., from an altitude of 3,575 feet.
The NTSB report states the final radar point from Cherry Point Marine Corps Air Station in Havelock was at 9:03 p.m.
Cherry Point air traffic control subsequently attempted to contact the pilot several times after radar contact was lost but no response was received, the report states. Cherry Point contacted the U.S. Coast Guard about 11 p.m.
According to the Coast Guard, small debris fragments were found in the ocean but no major components have been found.
The most recent annual inspection of the plane was Aug. 29, 2019, according to the report.
The Coast Guard suspended its search for the plane and its passengers the night of March 24 after searching 676.3 square miles over air, sea and land.
The company Mr. Nickel was president of was had several ties to the North Carolina coast.
According to a March 2013 article in The Times and Democrat, Carolina Bridge won an award that year for its emergency construction of the Pea Island Replacement Bridge that reconnected residents and businesses from the Dare County mainland to the Outer Banks after Hurricane Irene.
Carolina Bridge, at the request of the North Carolina Department of Transportation, restored the bridge connecting residents and businesses along south of the bridge in 42 days, something the article states Mr. Nickel said would normally take 10 to 11 months.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
