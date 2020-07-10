CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department Friday reported an additional death of a county resident due to complications related to COVID-19.
In a news release, the county said the individual, who was in their 70s and had an underlying medical condition, died Wednesday. To protect the family’s privacy, health officials said no further information would be released.
The death is the fourth COVID-19-related death of a Carteret County resident.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and their loved ones during this difficult time,” County Health Director Stephanie Cannon said in the release. “COVID-19 is spreading in our community and (the coronavirus) is a serious virus.”
Ms. Cannon said residents can do their part to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus by following the three Ws: wear a face covering, wait 6 feet apart and wash hands frequently.
“At this time, this is the best way to fight the spread of this virus and to help keep the community safe,” she said.
As of Thursday afternoon, the county reported 126 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Carteret County, of which 36 cases were active.
According to the release, health care providers continue to test individuals suspected of having COVID-19, even those without symptoms. The county asks individuals to contact their medical provider about testing. If your medical provider is not testing or you do not have a provider, contact the County Health Department or visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing for testing locations.
For more information about COVID-19 in Carteret County, call the citizens inquiry hotline at 252-726-7060, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
