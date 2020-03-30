RALEIGH — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey joins the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud in urging residents to be on guard against scammers preying on fears related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“Crooks will stop at nothing to scam the public, including using the coronavirus as a means of stealing your money, or worse your personal identity,” Mr. Causey said in a recent release. “If you get an unsolicited visit, call or email offering ‘corona’ insurance, free or low-costs tests, or seeking personal information, it’s best to close the door, hang up, or exit out of the email and notify the authorities.”
The Coalition Against Insurance Fraud has identified the top five coronavirus scams:
• Fake “corona” insurance. Fake health insurance agents may try to sell low-priced insurance to cover COVID-19 treatment. Most standard health insurance policies provide coverage for coronavirus treatment. If you receive one of these calls, hang up on the caller or robocall.
• Canceled heath insurance. Beware of bogus calls warning you your health insurance was canceled. These scammers may give you a toll-free number to call or you may be urged to click on a link in an email. Clicking on the link could result in the scammer installing malware on your electronic device. Most of these are attempts to steal your personal information. If you have a question regarding your health insurance, call the number on your insurance card.
• Coronavirus medicines and tests. Scammers are peddling fake vaccines, drugs, all-natural or organic treatments that are “insured and paid for” by your health insurance policy. The novel coronavirus is new. There is no known cure yet.
• Senior scams. Beware of free virus tests at senior centers, health fairs or in your home. These scammers might ask for your Medicare number, Social Security number or other information to steal your medical or personal identity. Talk to your doctor or local health department if you think you need a test. Call your health insurer to answer any coverage questions.
• Bogus travel insurance. Be wary of pitches for travel insurance that claim to cover coronavirus-related trip cancellations. Most standard travel insurance policies do not cover viral outbreaks or pandemics unless you are sick or if you have an expensive “cancel for any reason” policy. Know what your policy does and doesn’t cover.
If you have questions, you may speak to a consumer specialist at the NCDOI by calling 855-408-1212. To report suspected fraud, contact the NCDOI Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840. Callers may remain anonymous.
In a March 20 release, the Emerald Isle Police Department warned residents to be aware of several additional coronavirus-related scams.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, people should also know about the following scams:
• Treatment scams – fake cures, vaccines and advice on unproven treatments.
• Supply scams – fake shops, websites, social media accounts and email addresses claiming to sell medical supplies currently in high demand, such as surgical masks.
• Provider scams – contact by phone and email, pretending to be doctors and hospitals that have treated a friend or relative for COVID-19 and demanding payment for treatment.
• Charity scams – soliciting donations for individuals, groups and areas affected by COVID-19.
• Phishing scams – posing as national and global health authorities, including the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, scammers are sending phishing emails designed to trick you into downloading malware or providing personal identifying and financial information.
• App scams – creating and manipulating mobile apps designed to track the spread of COVID-19 to insert malware that will compromise devices and personal information.
• Investment scams – offering online promotions on various platforms, including social media, claiming the products or services of publicly traded companies can prevent, detect or cure COVID-19, and the stock of these companies will dramatically increase in value as a result.
