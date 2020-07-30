No foul play suspected after body found in trailer

PELETIER — Authorities Thursday identified the body found Wednesday in a mobile home at Lot No. 7, Buck’s Corner Mobile Home Park as that of Roland Marshal Pridgen Jr., 47, of Havelock. They say no foul play is suspected in his death.
In a news release, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said investigators have learned Mr. Pridgen was living in Matthews, but recently moved to Webb Boulevard in Havelock to be closer to family.
“After receiving preliminary autopsy results this morning investigators do not believe foul play was involved in his death,” the Thursday release adds. “At this time, no additional charges will be obtained on the defendant, James Dahlbender, who was released from the Carteret County Detention Center after posting bond.”
Mr. Dahlbender, 44, the resident of the unit where the body was found, was charged Wednesday by the sheriff’s office with a felony of count of concealing a death.
The body was found around 3:30 p.m. by sheriff’s deputies, who Wednesday night announced they had arrested Mr. Dahlbender.
He was taken to the Carteret County Detention Center in Beaufort under a $10,000 bond and made his first appearance in District Court Thursday. He was released after posting bond and placed under electronic monitoring.
