PELETIER — Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck confirmed Wednesday evening a dead body was found earlier in the day in a unit at a mobile home park in Peletier, and an investigation is underway.
The sheriff did not say how his office learned of the body in the trailer on Lot 7 of the Buck’s Corner Park, but confirmed deputies went to the site Wednesday afternoon and are not sure yet whether it was a natural death or foul play.
The body, he said, has been sent off for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, he said, will issue a press release with some more details, though he said those are likely to still be sketchy.
“We haven’t ruled anything out and we haven’t ruled anything in,” Sheriff Buck said.
This is a developing report.
