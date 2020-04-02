CARTERET COUNTY — It’s been nearly a month since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in North Carolina, and in Carteret County, residents and municipal staff are weathering the outbreak.
Carteret County towns have been taking precautionary measures to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus since mid March. Public buildings have closed, restaurants have been restricted to take-out and delivery orders, a number of municipal boards have switched to teleconferences and many towns preceded Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order with their own prohibitions on gatherings of more than 10 people.
So far, municipal officials report their staff and residents have been holding up well under the conditions.
Atlantic Beach Town Manager David Walker said, as of Monday, six members of town staff are working from home. Like many towns in the county, Atlantic Beach’s town hall is closed to the public, so a lot of business is being done online, by email, by phone or through drop-boxes.
Atlantic Beach Mayor Trace Cooper said town staff and residents have been “coping well with the safety measures we’ve put in place.”
“We’ve implemented flexible scheduling and work-from-home arrangements for many of our employees,” the mayor said. “This helps us maintain proper social distancing in our facilities and allows our staff who are parents to be at home with children, who would otherwise be in school.”
Hiring seasonal employees looks like it may be a challenge, however, according to Town Manager David Walker.
“(We’re) having to determine if we hire lifeguards and when they start,” Mr. Walker said, “and if our summer lifeguard camps will continue and what, if any, summer programs we have.”
Mr. Walker said he anticipates there may be “a great effect” on the town’s state-shared revenues, including the town’s sales tax and franchise tax revenue, which may affect the fiscal year 2020-21 budget.
Mayor Cooper said businesses in town “are suffering and they will continue to do so.”
“Our town and county budgets will be impacted by loss of sales tax and revenues,” he said. “This is a difficult blow to our business community that was still recovering from Hurricane Florence. But we have to put health and safety ahead of business interest at this time.”
Meanwhile, Pine Knoll Shores Mayor Ken Jones said nothing’s changed for his town’s staff in terms of services provided to residents, despite town hall being closed to the public.
“The people and town staff are exceptional,” Mayor Jones said. “They’re doing their best to make this work … they’re doing a lot by phone and email.”
Town officials and committees have also begun holding meetings by teleconference, rather than meeting in the town hall boardroom. The mayor said they’re still new to using this method, but it seems to be working.
Like Atlantic Beach, Mayor Jones said Pine Knoll Shores’ economy will be affected by the restrictions in place on short-term rentals. With officials restricting short-term rentals and discouraging travel, the mayor said he’s been receiving emails from residents and others around the county and state regarding second homeowners.
“I’m seeing words and phrases like ‘discrimination’ and ‘we pay taxes too,’” he said. “We know this and care about them, just like the full-time residents. What we’re trying to do in reality is in everyone’s best interest, and that’s to control or cut down on movement … I look forward to returning to the ‘old normal’ and greeting all residents and visitors to Pine Knoll Shores.”
Indian Beach Town Manager Tim White said all their town buildings have been closed to the public, and “for the most part, our citizens understand.”
“Town staff is working limited hours to keep up with day-to-day operations,” Mr. White said. “We have limited short-term rentals in town and received mostly positive feedback.”
Indian Beach Mayor Stewart Pickett said he thinks town staff and residents have been “coping very well” with the outbreak and prevention measures.
“We’ve had a lot of cooperation with the safety measures in place,” Mayor Pickett said. “It’s been pretty quiet. We’ve had some emergencies (where) we had to be sure it didn’t affect our first responders, (but) we’ve been lucky so far.”
While there may be some financial effects, Mayor Pickett said overall, he doesn’t think the outbreak will have any long-term impacts on Indian Beach.
“We’re waiting for this to end so we can get back to our normal way of life,” he said.
On the mainland, Newport Town Manager Bryan Chadwick said their residents and staff have been “responding well” to the current state of affairs regarding the outbreak.
“They’re following the guidelines and recommendations given by the governor and mayor,” he said. “We have some (staff) working from home for short periods but are also coming into the office when needed. This is working well so far and is allowing (the) work of the town to continue.”
Newport town hall, along with its other public buildings, has been closed to the public, a decision to which Mr. Chadwick said the public “have been understanding and have responded favorably.”
“Staff is still responding to their needs and any correspondence,” Mr. Chadwick said. “I believe we will all come out of this with a different perspective on how we interact with people and possibly even new ways to work.”
