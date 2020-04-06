BEAUFORT — A Beaufort man died Sunday after he lost control of his vehicle and wrecked off Highway 101.
According to Morehead City-based N.C. Highway Patrol 1st Sgt. David Clifton, James Stanley Zientek was driving south on the highway when he lost control of the 1998 Volkswagen.
As the car ran off the roadway to the right and struck a ditch culvert, it overturned into a canal, 1st Sgt. Clifton said in an email to the News-Times around 7 p.m. Sunday.
“The driver was submerged under water for approx. 15-20 minutes,” he wrote.
Speed was not a factor and the driver was wearing his seat belt, 1st Sgt. Clifton added.
Beaufort Fire and EMS and the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. The road was blocked for about an hour.
