BEAUFORT — A fire Friday afternoon gutted a double-wide mobile home on Hopkins Drive, leaving a family of four displaced.
A report went out over the emergency scanner at 4:30 p.m. Friday of a house fire on Hopkins Drive, north of Beaufort. The Beaufort, Harkers Island, North River and Otway fire departments were dispatched.
Beaufort Fire Chief Tony Ray said about 25 personnel in total responded to the fire.
“The fire was under control in about 30 minutes,” Chief Ray said. “The origin is unknown. The fire will be investigated.”
Chief Ray said a family of four occupied the mobile home prior to the fire. Nobody was home at the time of the fire.
“The American Red Cross is helping the displaced family,” Chief Ray said.
