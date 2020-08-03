EMERALD ISLE — Town police are working with medical examiners and other agencies in the area to determine the identity of a man found dead in the surf Sunday near the 4400 block of Ocean Drive.
In a press release Monday afternoon, Emerald Isle officials said the body of an unknown white male was discovered and emergency medical service personnel were dispatched to the scene at 9:22 a.m. The victim was dead when EMS personnel arrived, according to the release.
The release states town police believe they have identified the victim, but are continuing to work with the family and the North Carolina Medical Examiners Office to ensure a positive identification prior to the release of any information.
The investigation of this is ongoing and no further details are being released at this time.
