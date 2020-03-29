CARTERET COUNTY — At a time when Crystal Coast beaches and businesses would normally be bustling with visitors hoping to soak up the first rays of spring, county leaders are pulling the welcome mat in a bid to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.
While the county hasn’t gone so far as to close itself off to visitors entirely, like Dare County decided, officials said in a March 19 state-of-emergency proclamation they are “discouraging entry” into Carteret County by those who are not residents or property owners.
Last weekend, the Carteret County Board of Commissioners went a step further by sending a letter to Crystal Coast Tourism Development Authority Executive Director Jim Browder, requesting all hotel and vacation rental management companies issue a voluntary booking policy to not allow new reservations for leisure travelers through at least Monday, April 6.
“It was a very, very difficult request, but we’re appreciative of the county commissioners trying to work with local businesses, especially the tourism industry, which is important to everyone here,” Mr. Browder said. “We get it, our vacation rental companies and hotel lodging partners get it, and they responded very positively to the request.”
Mr. Browder estimates about 95% of the county’s lodging partners agreed to the request and have stopped making new bookings. He said some even voluntarily adopted the policy before the county’s letter, and others have extended the booking freeze through the end of April.
In response to Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order issued Friday, the town of Emerald Isle extended its local state of emergency to include mandatory restrictions on short-term rentals. According to a Friday release from town officials, that means nobody can rent a hotel or motel room, rental housing unit, condominium, RV campsite, primitive campsite or any other accommodation through Wednesday, April 29.
“For everyone’s protections, Gov. Roy Cooper issued Executive Order 121. The order requires citizens across North Carolina to stay at home through April 29, 2020,” Mayor Eddie Barber said. “Visitors should be aware that travel to Emerald Isle is not permitted during this time. For a community anchored in hospitality, this is a very difficult message to send and share.”
Although hotels and vacation rental companies are still honoring bookings made before the state of emergency, Mr. Browder said many are offering guests refunds or to rebook their stays.
“The professional vacation rental companies are all working very closely with customers in terms of either providing refunds or actually allowing them to rebook at a later date, and a lot of people are taking advantage of that option,” he said.
In a statement from Emerald Isle-based Bluewater, one of the county’s largest vacation rental companies, representatives said they are encouraging guests to postpone their vacation plans rather than cancel altogether. The company added it is taking measures to encourage social distancing, such as having employees telework and updating check-in and -out procedures to limit contact as much as possible.
“We understand the importance of how we treat our guests today can have a major impact on how they choose to vacation in the future,” Bluewater said in its statement. “In an effort to maintain trust and consistent relationships with our valued guests, it is important to take sincere action during this difficult time.”
The county and its beach towns have taken other measures to discourage visitors.
Pine Knoll Shores banned short-term rentals. All public beach accesses, as well as restroom facilities and other amenities along the beach strand are closed until further notice. Other attractions, like Fort Macon State Park, the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier and all public playgrounds are also closed. Some officials say the efforts seem to be helping.
“We are really discouraging any visitors from coming to Atlantic Beach for the next few weeks,” Atlantic Beach Mayor Trace Cooper said last week. “…If there’s no place for you to stay, no beach accesses open, no parks to go to, no restaurants open except takeout, there’s really no reason to come here.”
From an advertising standpoint, Mr. Browder said the TDA has postponed all planned digital and broadcast campaigns, though print ads will continue because they are planned months in advance. The authority’s advertising partners are working on messaging strategies for when the pandemic is over and tourism can begin again, but Mr. Browder acknowledged that date is a constantly moving target and a lot could change by then.
Though much remains uncertain about the novel coronavirus and its ultimate impact on tourism and the economy, Mr. Browder said he’s hopeful the county will be able to bounce back quickly once it’s over.
“I’m trying to be optimistic in that there will be a surge in visitors at a later time. History has told us that when people get cooped up for a while, then they really want to get out, so I do think we’ll see a little surge later on,” he said. “And I hope that additional demand will help offset some of the losses, but I know it certainly will not offset all of them. My fear is that we’re going to have partners out there who unfortunately will not be able to survive and we’ll lose some businesses in the area.”
Despite the measures already in place, some think the county is not doing enough to discourage tourism. Other coastal North Carolina municipalities, like Surf City, have issued outright bans on short-term rentals and demanded out-of-town visitors leave the county.
In a Facebook post March 21, Pine Knoll Shores Mayor Ken Jones urged the Carteret County Board of Commissioners to follow the lead of Dare County and close Carteret to outsiders. Some residents asked the same.
“We and the other local governments tried closing public beach accesses. We tried to discourage people from coming to Carteret County,” Mayor Jones said. “Based on the crowds we saw yesterday it is clear that this passive approach will not work. Each time we think we need to do something, and then, in a matter of days it becomes an imperative.”
During a special board meeting Tuesday, county commissioners applauded the actions of the hotel and vacation rental companies for freezing bookings but noted they didn’t want to implement more drastic measures, like a countywide shelter-in-place order, out of concern for the potential economic effects.
“You want to be very careful about these restrictions that we’re placing on people, foremost thinking about that impact that it has on people when you put these kinds of restrictions on them,” Commissioner Ed Wheatly said. “…I think we’re doing pretty well. I’ve ridden all around the county and seen the crowds and I think we’re doing a good job.”
