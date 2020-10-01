MOREHEAD CITY — A head-on collision between a truck and a passenger car on the Morehead City high-rise bridge before 8 a.m. Thursday left two people injured and snarled traffic for miles in either direction.
Morehead City Police Chief Bernette Morris said a truck pulling a trailer was headed east on the bridge and a vehicle in front of it stopped.
The driver of the truck either couldn’t stop in time or couldn’t see the stopped vehicle in time to stop, so the driver swerved into the westbound lane of the bridge and collided with a passenger car, the chief said.
Chief Morris said as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday, an officer was still investigating the collision, and she did not know the severity of the injuries sustained by the two people transported to Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
She said the wreck backed up traffic for about an hour.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.