Carteret County reports additional COVID-19 death

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department reported another confirmed COVID-19 death of a county resident Wednesday afternoon.
It is the fifth COVID-19-related death recorded in the county. It follows another death that occurred July 8, the first since April.
According to a Wednesday release from the county, the individual died Tuesday from complications associated with the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. The resident was in their 70s and had an underlying medical condition, the county reports. To respect the family’s privacy, no further information will be released.
“We are sad to declare another death from this virus. Our hearts are with the family and loved ones who are grieving,” Carteret County Health Director Stephanie Cannon said in the Wednesday release. “While we continue to see asymptomatic and very mild illnesses with this virus throughout our community; for some of our higher risk population, this can be a serious and even deadly virus. Now more than ever, each of us must do our part to prevent the spread of this virus, especially to our most vulnerable residents.”
Ms. Cannon stressed the importance of following the three Ws: wear a face covering, wait 6 feet apart and wash hands frequently.
The county reported nine additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, with 43 active cases. According to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard on its website, the additional cases bring the total to 171. Four COVID-19 patients are hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
The county updates the dashboard by 4 p.m. weekdays at carteretcountync.gov.
Health care providers, including the health department, continue to test individuals suspected of having COVID-19, even those without symptoms. Contact your medical provider or visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing for testing locations in the area.
The health department will be offering community COVID-19 testing events throughout the county next week. Residents should call 910-267-2044 to make an appointment for one the events.
As of Wednesday, the county has tested 3,187 people, with 121 patients recovered, 2,728 negative tests, two inconclusive and 288 pending.
