For three years, Morehead City Rotarians have partnered with generous area sponsors to fund research on Alzheimer’s disease.
The Rotary Club of Morehead City and sponsors work together to bring bluegrass band Balsam Range to perform a benefit concert each year. The money raised will go to the Rotary Clubs of North America’s Coins for Alzheimer’s Research Trust Fund that supports research aimed at curing the disease.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s concert has been postponed. It was originally set for Friday, April 17 at Glad Tidings Church in Morehead City, and the organization said in a recent press release it would honor tickets with any date for the rescheduled concert.
Organizers haven’t chosen a new date yet, but once they do, they will release the information on their Facebook page facebook.com/RotaryMoreheadCity1st and also at their website rotarymhc.weebly.com.
To purchase tickets, go to the Rotary’s website and click on the image or go to event.attendstar.com/event/show/balsam-range-concert-for-alzheimers-research.
Tickets cost $45 for the artist circle closest to the stage, $40 for general admission, $30 for balcony spots and $25 for students 18 and younger with purchase of an adult ticket.
For more information on Balsam Range, visit balsamrange.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.