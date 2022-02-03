MOREHEAD CITY — Singer/entertainer Pauline Smith will give two Valentine’s presentations in Morehead City and Havelock.
On Thursday, Feb 10, she will perform at the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center from 10 to 11 a.m. with proceeds benefitting the Children’s Hospital. On Saturday, Feb. 12, starting at 6 p.m., she will appear at the Cherry Point Masonic Lodge for a dinner/theatre presentation.
A spaghetti dinner and desert will be served at the lodge and a flower given for each lady. RSVP tickets are $40 a couple and must be purchased by Tuesday, Feb 9. Call 252-422-4292 or 252-726-8210 to reserve tickets.
