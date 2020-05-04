The Crystal Coast Choral Society has awarded its annual scholarships to two high school seniors from Carteret and Onslow counties: Shiloh Waite of Croatan High School in Newport and Raul Agosto of White Oak High School in Jacksonville.
The scholarship is awarded to high school seniors who participate in music activities, and plan to major in music (performance, education or therapy) at an accredited four-year college, university or a two-year community college. It is based on music background, financial need, academic achievement, and other considerations.
Ms. Waite plays flute in the Croatan High School concert band and leads the Croatan High School marching band as drum major. In addition to serving as drum major in the marching band, she plays percussion instruments, including the base drum. Her other school activities include being a member of the Croatan High School BETA Club, Tri-M Music Society and Key Club. Outside of her school activities, she volunteers as a Hospice Helper. Upon graduation from Croatan, Ms. Waite will major in music education at Eastern Carolina University.
Mr. Agosto plays both electric and classical guitar and performs with the White Oak High School jazz band. In addition, he plays percussion instruments in the White Oak concert band and the White Oak marching band. Because of his musical and academic talents, he was selected to participate in the NC Governor’s School for gifted high school students in performing arts at Meredith College in Raleigh. He has been a member of the Boy Scouts of America for eight years, recently completing his final Eagle project, and is awaiting board results for the award of Eagle Scout. He plans to major in music at Coastal Carolina Community College, then transfer to Appalachian State University to major in music industry studies.
This year’s awards are given in memory of Robert Glander and Lucia Austin. Both were long-time financial and physical supporters of the Chrystal Coast Choral Society, with family members who sang with or continue to sing with the chorus.
For information about student scholarships, contact Jerry Albright at 252-354-1962 or gsavma@juno.com. Further information about the Crystal Coast Choral Society can be found at crystalcoastchoralsociety.org, or by contacting Director Finley Woolston at 910-358-2997 or finley@ec.rr.com.
