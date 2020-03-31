During this uncertain time, the North Carolina Symphony’s music education mission remains constant. Students need access to the arts now more than ever.
To that end, the symphony has released a digital broadcast of a North Carolina Symphony Education Concert and its companion materials in order to support teachers who are engaging their students virtually and parents who are continuing their children’s education at home. The online content is free. Materials may be accessed at ncsymphony.org/virtual with the password 1932.
The video stars the symphony’s professional musicians and music director Grant Llewellyn performing music by Beethoven, Brahms, William Grant Still and more. Along the way, Associate Conductor Wesley Schulz takes students on a journey to learn “What Makes Music, Music,” exploring fundamentals such as melody, rhythm, dynamics, tempo and texture. Mr. Schulz guides students on how to actively listen and participate as they watch the orchestra perform.
An accompanying student book coordinates with the music and topics covered in the educational concert. The book introduces each composer and shares facts about their life and their music.
The materials were developed by the symphony in close partnership with North Carolina’s music educators.
The concepts taught in the video and student book align with the statewide curriculum for third- through fifth-grade students, but the symphony invites anyone to watch, listen, learn and enjoy.
Each year, the educational concert is created in partnership with the N.C. Department of Public Instruction and is made possible by a grant from the state, Gov. Roy Cooper and Secretary for Natural and Cultural Resources Susi H. Hamilton.
The symphony also expects to share lesson plans from the concert’s coordinating teacher workbook. These plans – originally used by teachers in a classroom setting to prepare students for the concert – have been modified for individual, at-home instruction, allowing parents or teachers to help students explore musical topics in further depth virtually.
The symphony is grateful for the capability to continue serving and connecting with its audiences through virtual resources in support of its mission to educate young people across the state and comfort and inspire children and adults alike through music.
Founded in 1932, the North Carolina Symphony is a vital component of North Carolina’s cultural life. Each year, the symphony’s 300 concerts, education programs and community engagement events reach adults and schoolchildren in more than 90 counties statewide, serving nearly 70,000 students each year.
The symphony’s headquarters venue is Meymandi Concert Hall at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh, where it employs full-time, professional musicians.
The symphony brings some of the world’s greatest talents to North Carolina and embraces home-state artists from classical musicians to bluegrass bands, creating live music experiences distinctive to North Carolina.
The symphony is dedicated to giving voice to new art.
The first state-supported symphony in the country, the N.C. Symphony performs under the auspices of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. To learn more, visit ncsymphony.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.