Special to the Carteret County News-Times
While originally from Durham, Walt Jones now calls Beaufort home.
Upon completion of graduate school and pursuing of a career as a fisheries biologist at NOAA, Walt landed in Carteret County in 2014.
By day, Walt’s time is filled with collecting and processing data to conduct fisheries stock assessments, which measure the abundance of our ocean’s fish availability. Walt also makes recommendations of proper management strategies to ensure the sustainability of our area’s fishing industries.
When he isn’t delving into the world of fish, he keeps himself busy by volunteering in the community at local events such as the Beaufort Music Festival. Walt has been an avid bicycle rider for as long as he can remember. After moving to Beaufort, it just seemed logical to ride his bicycle into town to shop, eat and visit with friends instead of driving. He likes to do this for the environment as well as exercise.
About five years ago Walt added a partner in crime, or fun, as it were. He got a dog, a Catahoula and Huskie mix and chose the name “Lando” for his new friend. After taking Lando for a walk, he realized that walking was not going to cut it for this dog. A thought went through his head, “What did I get myself in to?”
One day Walt was coming back home from his bicycle ride and saw Lando’s eyes lighting up. He had a step in his gait. Walt said a light bulb went off - Lando was a sled dog. What Lando needed was a job. And Landon not only needed a job but, more importantly, wanted one. What Lando really needed with his overabundance of energy was to run.
So Walt hooked the leash to Lando, got on his bicycle and began to ride his daily loop up to Craven Street to Front Street, down to Ann Street and back to Live Oak Road. All the while, Lando was chewing up pavement right by his side. Completely focused on the task, Lando didn’t pull and did not get sidetracked by other dogs barking along the bicycle route.
Today, Lando and Walt ride, or run depending on your perspective, the 1.5 miles nearly every day, weather permitting. One may think it strange to see a dog on a leash running next to a bike rider, but it works perfectly well for this man and this man’s best friend.
