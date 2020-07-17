Gloucester Community Center awards 2 scholarships

GLOUCESTER — The Gloucester Community Center presented two scholarships recently in a socially distanced ceremony.
Payal Shah of Marshallberg was awarded the Woodrow and Mary Dudley Price Scholarship, certificate of achievement and a $50 gift certificate, according to a recent release. She will be attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill this year.
Landon Merkley of Harkers Island was awarded the Erma and Wermund Hansen Scholarship, certificate of achievement and a $50 gift certificate. He will be attending Craven County Community College this year.
The 10 ceremony attendees included Ms. Shah's father, Mr. Merkley's parents, GCC treasurer Elaine Jones, GCC president Kevin Keeler and wife Annie, GCC vice president Dave Hansen and GCC secretary Pete Miller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.