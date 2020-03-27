MOREHEAD CITY — Connor Marsh, an eighth-grader at Morehead City Middle School, was recognized as an Eagle Scout during a service March 14 at First United Methodist Church in Morehead City.
While he was in elementary school, Connor’s family made frequent moves around the country, according to information in the Eagle service program.
Through each move, his participation in Cub Scouts allowed for instant belonging.
“Scouting has provided me with invaluable and memorable experiences,” Connor said.
Upon moving to Carteret County and joining Troop 130, he has been very active at his school as well, participating in Stem Club and competing with the Quiz Bowl Team.
He’s also done well academically, being inducted into the National Junior Honor Society and being named to the school’s Principal’s List or Honor Roll all 3 years he attended.
Connor will be in advanced-placement classes when he attends West Carteret High School in the fall.
He also likes learning and competing in mixed martial arts. In his spare time, Connor enjoys additional activities such as sailing, horseback riding, surfing, skateboarding and reading.
Reading was the inspiration for his Eagle project. He raised money to mount and install book exchange boxes at three locations in Pine Knoll Shores.
Connor dedicated the project to the memory of his recently passed grandmother, a former school librarian, who – along with his other grandmother – supported and encouraged his love of reading.
During the Eagle service program, which included Connor reciting oaths and receiving a medal, a recessional hymn and more, his parents were also recognized with a pinning.
“I would like to thank the members of First United Methodist Church and Troop 130 for all the support I have received throughout my Scouting career,” Connor said. “I would also like to thank my family for their love and support.”
They started Connor on his path to Eagle by enrolling him in Cub Scouts in September 2012. He became a Boy Scout May 15, 2017, and he’s earned 43 merit badges, attended many Scouting events, accumulated over 200 hours of service to the community and participated in many other activities.
He earned his Eagle rank on Sept. 19 last year after completing his book boxes.
On finishing his project, the Town of Pine Knoll Shores recognized Connor’s efforts by issuing a proclamation and designating Aug. 29 that year as “Connor Marsh Day.” Rarely a week goes by without a resident expressing appreciation for the boxes, according to information in the Eagle service program.
Connor’s troop, No. 130, is an older division of Scouts that can trace itself back to the early to mid 1900s. It is also the largest troop in the East Carolina Council and, with Connor, celebrates 171 Scouts who blazed the trail to Eagle rank.
In Scouting, the eagle stands for strength of character and for knowledge of all phases of Scouting.
While he’s reached the highest rank in the organization, Connor isn’t done with Scouting. He will be one of 12 going to Philmont Ranch for a 10-day backpacking expedition next year.
Coronavirus concerns, however – which resulted in cancellation of the reception that was supposed to be after Connor’s Eagle service – have also resulted in two big fundraising events for the trip being canceled.
