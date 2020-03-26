While public operations at the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources remain temporarily suspended, many of the institution’s programs and resources are available online.
One of those programs is a new website called NCLearn@Home that gathers online content and educational resources into one place, according to a release from the department.
“Now more than ever, during this time of uncertainty, and when we have to be more physically separated from one another, it’s important that we are able to connect with art, culture, history and nature in a tangible and meaningful way,” said Susi Hamilton, secretary of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
From the art museum to the zoo, fun content is available online.
On the website ncdcr.gov, users will find lesson plans, educator resources, access to state library and archive collections, offerings from natural and cultural institutions, virtual tours and virtual assistance from North Carolina librarians and educators.
Through the virtual tours, visitors to the site can visit the state zoo, aquariums, some parks and state historic sites by clicking on “NC360.”
Virtual looks at museum exhibits are also on the menu at NCLearn@Home.
Additionally, the website offers podcasts on history, art and nature. Visitors can watch concert videos from North Carolina artist – including past shows from the N.C. Symphony.
“Until we’re able to welcome visitors back to our museums, historic sites, zoo, aquariums and other North Carolina cultural institutions, we hope that these resources will help keep North Carolinians informed, engaged and entertained,” Ms. Hamilton said.
Find the online resources at www.ncdcr.gov/nclearn@home or via social media with the hashtag #NCLearnAtHome.
The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources mission is to improve the quality of life in the state by creating opportunities to experience excellence in the arts, history, libraries and nature – as well as by stimulating learning, inspiring creativity, preserving the state’s history, conserving its natural heritage, encouraging recreation and cultural tourism and promoting economic development.
