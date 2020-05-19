Emerald Isle Fishing Tourney extends scholarship deadline

EMERALD ISLE — The Emerald Isle Fishing Tournament committee has extended to Monday, June 1 the application deadline for two $3,000 merit-based scholarships it will award to graduating seniors from Swansboro High School and Croatan High School.
Emerald Isle Town Commissioner Mark Taylor, brainchild of the tournament, which started in 2019, made the announcement Tuesday night during the town board of commissioners’ monthly meeting, conducted live on Facebook.
All applications and supporting documents must be turned in to Nicole Rains (SHS) or Jessica Sadler (CHS) by the deadline.
Applicants must have been accepted into an accredited two-year community or technical college or a four-year college or university at which they plan to major in marine biology, ecology, oceanography, fisheries biology, geology, environmental science, climate change, marine policy, ocean engineering/ship-building/maintenance or the chemistry or physics of the ocean.
The scholarship application is available through the high schools’ guidance offices or can be downloaded at emeraldisle-nc.org/Data/Sites/1/media/pdfs/emerald-isle-tournament-scholarship-application-spring-2020-updated.pdf.
“Our hope is that the successful scholarship recipients might return to eastern or coastal North Carolina to pursue their post-graduate careers,” Ron Dimock, a member of the executive committee of the tournament, said in a press release. “The two $3,000 ... scholarships will be awarded based on the student’s academic achievements and essay.”
The Emerald Isle Fishing Tournament is a nonprofit organization that promotes the responsible use of marine resources through education and sponsorship of community events, as well as supporting the development of the next generation of ocean stewards through scholarships for post-secondary education.
The tournament is expected to be an annual fall event. This year it is set for Saturday, Sept. 19, and Mr. Taylor said Tuesday night he is hopeful the date will hold despite the problems caused by the novel coronavirus.
Last year, the tournament offered cash prizes in a number of categories, including king mackerel, Spanish mackerel, kayak fishing for Spanish mackerel, bluefish and speckled trout and surf fishing for those same species. Entry fees and sponsorships generate the money for the scholarships.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.