STEM Infusion Project Provides Fun Challenges for Distance Learning Students

CHERRY POINT — Coronavirus may have closed North Carolina classrooms, but a new partnership between Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) and Craven County Schools ensures area students continue learning about science, technology, engineering and math. The STEM Infusion Project, brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, has injected a little fun into the digital learning experience.
The STEM Infusion Project encourages students to design and build various challenges, including a confetti blaster, a Rube Goldberg machine – those complicated gadgets that perform a simple task, made famous by Wile E. Coyote in Looney Tunes – and other complex concepts using only materials they can find around the house.
The program, designed with different levels of difficulty for students in kindergarten through 12th grade, came about when North Carolina schools shifted to a distance-learning format in mid-March, said Michelle Smith, a high school technology, engineering and design educator with Early College of Eastern Applied Sciences and Technology (EAST) in Havelock. Smith, who leads the program from the Craven County Schools side, said it is important to her to provide students with opportunities to continue working with engineering concepts even while learning from home.
“The goal is to make learning fun and challenging for students and teachers through STEM design challenges that are fun and can be done by anyone, anywhere, with only materials they find around the house,” she said. Because Smith had worked closely with FRCE’s engineering outreach program for years, she invited the depot to assist – and FRCE was happy to oblige.
Randall Lewis, innovation lead at FRCE’s Fleet Support Team Site Support Office, said the depot’s involvement in the project is a natural fit. FRCE normally conducts outreach by visiting schools with the FabLab, a mobile learning unit equipped with high-tech fabrication resources including 3D printers. With the rest of the school year’s visits canceled, the STEM Infusion Project provides FRCE with an excellent avenue to continue supporting STEM education.
“With the FabLab parked for the rest of the school year due to COVID-19, I wanted to find a way to keep engaging students remotely,” Lewis said. “We want to keep kids engaged in STEM topics while they are stuck at home. Biweekly STEM challenges seemed to fit the bill, and I’ve been able to partner with a handful of teachers from Craven County who are interested in the same type of engagement.”
With three challenges complete and the fourth under way – it started May 16 and closes May 29 – the ongoing series has a final round scheduled to begin May 30. The contest and is open to all students, regardless of which school district they traditionally attend. Challenge rules and information can be found on the Fleet Readiness Center East Facebook page at facebook.com/fleetreadinesscentereast.
The program made a big impact when the first challenge launched, with 145 students submitting videos of their finished designs. There has been good participation throughout the duration, but the project’s organizers say the numbers aren’t the most important metric for success.
“I love seeing how creative the students are,” Lewis said. “Many of the designs they come up with are very unique. I also love that many of them choose to involve parents or siblings in their projects.”
“Without a doubt, the family involvement has been the best part,” Smith agreed. “Seeing the smiles of family members and the acting they did for the video demonstrations was so much fun. As a teacher, knowing a family is having fun working on a remote learning project together is incredibly rewarding.”
For Whitney Hernandez, a fifth-grade teacher at Roger Bell New Tech Academy in Havelock who helps organize the project, watching the students’ creativity and flexibility has been inspiring.
“My favorite aspect of the STEM Infusion Project has been the excitement of our local youth and seeing the finished products, demonstrations and explanations of their designs and how they worked or didn’t work,” she explained. “It has been refreshing to see students thinking outside of the box throughout a very unprecedented learning shift and environment change."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.