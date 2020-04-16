MOREHEAD CITY — Bravery, one tenet of Boy Scout law, has been put to the test for members of Morehead City’s Boy Scouts of America Troop 130. The boys have been proving they are exemplars of Scouting as they face setbacks in their journeys due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re doing well, and I am proud of the kids for their resiliency during these times,” Scoutmaster Ray Mroch said in an email to the News-Times.
Troop 130 is planning to send 11 of its boys to the Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico next summer. It’s one of many Scouting activities to be thrown into flux by the recent coronavirus pandemic.
Even though the trip is a little over a year away, it’s a grand undertaking estimated to cost $30,000. The boys made plans to start fundraising early to compensate, but they didn’t even get to announce any of their first events before the coronavirus struck.
A few fundraisers the boys brainstormed, according to Mr. Mroch, included pasta dinners at First United Methodist Church that usually hosts the troop meetings, selling Chick-fil-A lunches at the beach and selling soaps and lip ointment tubes they made while pursuing badges.
With safety first, however – for the Scouts, their families and the public – all of those events have been put off.
So the already massive undertaking ahead of them looms larger.
The Scouts take charge of everything for the trip, from planning to fundraising.
It is their responsibility to raise the money that will cover airfare, lodging and admission for all 11 of them (ranging in age from 13 to 16) and the adults who will accompany them to facilitate things like checking in at the airport and ranch.
“Scouting is intended to be an opportunity for the scouts to direct their own actions and learn through responsibility and experience independently,” wrote Mr. Mroch.
From the start, the decision to take the trip originated with the boys. The older troop members work with the younger ones, and some of the older boys have been to the ranch in the past. Troop 130 usually sends a detachment every couple of years when there are enough Scouts who want to go.
The current group heard of all the challenges and opportunities for personal growth and decided as a group to strive toward making the trip a reality for themselves.
Mr. Mroch’s son Ryan said in a late-March letter sent to the Beaufort Woman’s Club to support a grant application: “… I started to realize that one of the major goals in life is to pursue challenges. Philmont is another big challenge to overcome … (it’s) more than a backpacking trip. It helps you bind more with your crew, it teaches you how teamwork is a valuable skill through the best way to learn: experience.”
Connor Marsh, an Eagle Scout with the troop, said in his grant letter: “I would like to do this trip in my father’s memory.”
“It’s a wonderful exercise in resiliency,” said Mr. Mroch. “The last crew got delayed for a whole year because of wildfires in the area.”
He doesn’t foresee a situation where this group would see the need to cancel their trip.
“If I know the boys,” he said, “they’ll just work twice or three times as hard as they had planned.”
The boys will all come together to work toward their common goal of funding the troop and ensuring no one gets left out of the adventure.
Everyone currently planning to go has already gotten permission and has up-to-date medical records.
Other work they’ll do in preparation, aside from fundraising, includes earning their First Aid, Orienteering, Backpacking, and Hiking merit badges. They’ll also take a 16-hour Wilderness First Aid course that is estimated to cost $1,650 for all of them.
The Scout motto is to be prepared, so the boys will put in many hours of work to be ready for the ranch, where they have chosen a 10-day trek that can run from 50 to 120 miles. They are planning to spend 12 days there.
“I have been very excited thinking of the scenery that I would see,” wrote Boy Scout Cutler Newman of Atlantic Beach in his grant letter. “I am also looking forward to seeing the plains and the mountain peaks …”
Their rugged adventure on uneven terrain will require each of them to prepare duffel bags with a tent, clothes, water and 10 other “Scout essentials.” They will also prepare overnight bags to carry on to their flight for when they reach New Mexico before arriving at the ranch. They’ll fly out one day and also have a day on each end of the trip for a secondary adventure. Airfare and related transportation, based on previous trips, is estimated to require $17,625.
While the ranch provides water and some meals, most of the needs of the troop will be met by the Scouts working together.
They will learn about the environment, cultures and history of the region while there, and it is likely they’ll earn the 50-Miler and National Outdoor awards.
The admission will cost $15,975 for all the boys.
Right now, the trip is planned for mid-June in 2021.
Everything, however, is dependent on fundraising.
The troop “shied away from the GoFundMe route” initially, said Mr. Mroch “because of an old-school thought that the Scouts should be pounding the pavement and doing work for their fundraising.”
Given the unusual circumstances this year, however, people who may want to donate are welcome to visit the GoFundMe page Mr. Mroch set up at gf.me/u/xvu5v2 or send checks to the First United Methodist Church ATTN: Philmont.
The Scouts have also submitted requests for grants to the Beaufort Woman’s Club and Beaufort Ole Towne Rotary, but both organizations have paused meetings until further notice.
The boys’ adaptability is being tested as they face trials, and they are shining.
“I think that, as in almost all things, we can learn a lot from them,” wrote Mr. Mroch.
