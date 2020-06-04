Girl Scouts support the troops through Operation Cookie Drop

CARTERET COUNTY — This year, Girl Scouts from the North Carolina Coastal Pines Council are celebrating 15 years of giving back to the men and women of the American Armed Forces through Operation Cookie Drop.
Operation Cookie Drop is a council-wide service project that delivers a taste of home to military personnel serving locally and overseas by donating Girl Scout Cookies. During the 2020 Girl Scout Cookie Program, Girl Scouts collected donations for 104,0000 boxes of cookies for Operation Cookie Drop, culminating in over a million boxes delivered through this council-wide service project since its inception in 2005.
Operation Cookie Drop is about more than what is in the box. This service project supports kindness and hope to those serving our country and allows Girl Scouts to show their gratitude for all that military men and women do. The boxes are accompanied by thank you letters and artwork for the troops created by girl and adult members across the council.
In celebration of Military Appreciation Month, the cookies have been delivered throughout May with 723 cases going to the USO of NC RDU Center, 5,700 to NCPacks4Patriots in Ayden, 1,880 the MCAS at Cherry Point, 450 to the USO of NC Jacksonville Center, 1,950 to the Fisher House and Fort Bragg, and 1,973 to the Seymour Johnson Airforce Base in Goldsboro.
While Girl Scouts look forward to making the deliveries themselves each year, this year they are unable to do so due to COVID-19. However, the Girl Scouts were extremely excited to reach their donation goal and to show military personnel they are thinking of them during this especially difficult time.
“Operation Cookie Drop is important to me because our military does so much for us, I want to thank them. Girl Scout Cookies are a great thing to have when you are far away from home,” said Nash County Girl Scout Cara Cotugno.
Cotugno has been giving presentations on Operation Cookie Drop to her local fire department for the past four years, and this year they donated $200 to her cause. Like Cotugno, Operation Cookie Drop means a great deal to local Girl Scouts as it is an incredible way for them to make an impact for others while conducting their cookie sales.
To learn more about Operation Cookie Drop, visit girlsscouts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.