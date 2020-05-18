CARTERET COUNTY – North Carolina Coastal Pines is pleased to announce that Jasmine Thompson of Newport, is the Carteret County top seller for the 2020 Girl Scout Cookie Program. Thompson sold 1,800 boxes of Girl Scout cookies in the annual cookie program that ended in March. Avery Sassner of Newport placed second with 1,215 boxes sold and Lillie Foley Jones of Havelock place third with 1,151 boxes sold. The 2020 Cookie Program was held Jan. 11 to March 1.
Participating in the Girl Scout Cookie Program is a long-held and cherished tradition for girls, with recognition as a top cookie seller a coveted honor. Being named a top seller goes beyond what’s in the box as it highlights a girl’s determination to set and achieve goals, develop business and financial literacy skills, and enhance their entrepreneurial spirit. This recognition also demonstrates a girl’s mastery of the five skills: goal setting, decision-making, money management, people skills, and business ethics as she runs her very own cookie business.
“The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the perfect opportunity for girls to develop important skills that they will use throughout their life while raising funds to support future leadership endeavors with Girl Scouts.” said Kelly Griffin, product sales director, Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines. “All of the girls that participated in the 2020 program made their own unique contribution, making them entrepreneurs in the largest girl-led business in the world, and we could not be prouder of them. We are excited to honor and celebrate the leaders of this year’s Girl Scout Cookie Program.”
Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines sold over 3 million boxes of cookies with approximately 11,000 Girl Scouts participating in the 2020 Girl Scout Cookie Program. More than 2,300 girls sold more than 400 boxes of cookies each. Additionally, 350 girls sold more than 1,000 boxes each. Council-wide, the average number of boxes sold per girl was 282. Nationally the average number of boxes sold by Girl Scouts is approximately 165. This year, the council exceeded their Operation Cookie Drop goal by collecting donations to send over 104,000 boxes of cookies to the military men and women proudly serving our country, and culminating in over a million boxes delivered through this council-wide service project since its inception in 2005.
The Girl Scout Cookie Program helps support girls in achieving the goals they set for program activities, community service projects and philanthropy, and ensures all girls are afforded access to the Girl Scout Leadership Experience. For over 100 years, the Girl Scout Cookie Program has also provided life changing leadership opportunities for every G.I.R.L (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, and Leader).
Joining the Carteret Girl Scouts, the overall council top sellers are Chloe Huggler, Allison Bundle and Taryn Brooks. Huggler of Wake County placed first by selling 5,005 boxes, Bundle of Onslow County placed second with 4,826 boxes, and Brooks of Harnett County placed third with 4,600 boxes.
“I have been selling cookies since I was a Girl Scout Daisy and have learned customer service, public speaking, sales, goal setting, marketing, keeping inventory, banking and money management, and that you can reach your goals with a lot of hard work,” said council top seller Chloe Huggler. “The proceeds from cookie sales are helping me to pay my own way on a Girl Scout trip to Scotland and Ireland in 2021.”
For more information on the Girl Scouts Cookie Program, visit ncccoastalpines.org.
