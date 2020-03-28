NEWPORT — Amelia Mroch, a Bear-ranked Cub Scout with Pack 61 in Newport and third-grader at Tiller School in Beaufort, put in the effort and won a rare award.
She was first in her pack and the Croatan Trails District to earn the Cub Scouts Dr. Luis W. Alvarez Supernova Award, according to a recent release from the Scouts.
“I am very proud of myself,” Amelia said. “I worked very hard to earn this award. I am so happy to be the first person in my pack and district to earn it.”
The award recognizes superior achievement by a Cub Scout in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields.
To earn the award, Amelia had to earn two Cub Scout adventure loops, research Dr. Luis W. Alvarez, learn about famous scientists, interview her teacher, interview a scientist, visit a bank to learn about interest and many other activities. After she completed all of the activities, she also had to discuss what she learned with her Supernova Counselor, Sandy Quinn.
Amelia got her medal at the Pack 61 Blue and Gold Banquet in February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.