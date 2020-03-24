Members of the county chapter of an international society for key women educators welcomed new members and celebrated successful fundraising during their March 12 meeting.
The success of February fundraising was one focus during the recent meeting of the Gamma Zeta Carteret County chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma International Society.
Last month, the group brought in almost $2,500, which goes toward scholarship offerings, according to a recent release from the society.
“Thanks to the community, we are able to make those extra scholarships a REALITY,” wrote Julia Thorn, the chapter president, in an email to the News-Times.
One scholarship, which is for local female high school seniors who intend to become teachers, has a deadline coming Tuesday, March 31.
Also, local teachers enrolled in additional certification or advanced degree programs, along with local teacher aides who are working toward becoming certified teachers should plan on applying by Thursday, April 30 for one of the society’s scholarships that is available to them.
A list of all available scholarships (open to nonmembers and all genders at the state and international levels) is online at sites.google.com/site/deltakappagammazeta/awards-and-recognitions. Those interested can also contact Debra Stinson at 252-728-2304 or stinsondmae@gmail.com for scholarship help.
The scholarships help the society achieve its stated mission “to promote professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.”
In achieving that mission, the group invites nominations of new members. Women from all across the political spectrum unite in the local chapter to help education and educators.
Ms. Thorn introduced two new members in March: Rosa Langston and Mary Gay Lea.
Ms. Thorn also introduced guest speaker N.C. Representative Pat McElraft, who gave the devotion.
Unless the current quarantine continues, the state-level president Dr. Teresa Cowan of Asheville will visit the county to induct the new members and install new officers during the next meeting, set for 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 7 in the Webb Library.
Those who would be interested in nominating a key woman educator to join or seeing if they are eligible should contact Julia Thorn at julia1@stanfordalumni.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.