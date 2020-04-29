CAPE CARTERET — As long as there have been Boy Scouts, there have been sisters, said Pam Castellano.
They often were already participating in boys’ troop unofficially.
Recognizing this, when Boy Scouts of America became Scouts BSA and started allowing girls to join and start troops, Ms. Castellano began to consider starting a troop for girls in her area of Cape Carteret, Cedar Point and surrounding towns. She began the process to start the troop late last year.
While the novel coronavirus and logistical setbacks foiled her first attempts in late February at setting up an interest meeting, she persevered and set a new date for those who would be interested in signing up their girls: 7 p.m. Thursday on Zoom.
In order to get the ID needed to join the meeting, those interested can call Ms. Castellano at 858-518-5367 or email pjcastellano@gmail.com.
She also welcomes calls and emails from those who cannot make the meeting but would be interested in having their daughters join the new troop. It will be a single-gender group.
“It’s a great time for girls who are really looking for something to do and are looking for something that will help them in their future,” she said.
Once the Gov. Roy Cooper lifts the stay-at-home order, Ms. Castellano would like for the girls who join to get started with activities, outdoors especially, right away.
The troop will have a “brother” troop: No. 446. Also, the BSA organization will provide merit badge counselors and camping resources through its East Carolina Council.
Particularly for girls who are tired of being inside during the COVID-19 pandemic, this is a great time to join Scouts BSA.
East Carolina Council liaison Doug Band, who is aiding the new troop, will help those who are interested in joining the “Scouting Adventure” to register for the Thursday meeting. Reach him by calling 910-459-2888.
Registration for the meeting is required in advance and can be done online at us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIuf-mtqTkiH9ed4XKwNaPxHPgSzFfxcrOB.
After signing up, registrants will receive a confirmation email containing information about how to join the meeting, which protects the event from potential threats and keeps the meeting password protected.
For more information, call Ms. Castellano or visit the East Carolina Council website, eccbsa.org, or BSA website, beascout.org.
