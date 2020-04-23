The N.C. Maritime Museum has recently adapted its popular programs to help families who have had to add classwork to their daily routine.
“Since groups cannot visit the museum and participate in classes, we would like to take the museum to them,” N.C. Maritime Museum at Southport Manager Lori Sanderlin said.
The museum is now offering educational bundles for children ages 4 and up. Featured topics are Pirates, Hurricanes, Working on the Water, U.S. Coast Guard, Native Americans, the Civil War, Colonial North Carolina, Women’s History and ECO Warriors. Each bundle, which is sent via mail, is $15 and includes worksheets, an activity, and a surprise gift designed for one of four different age groups: 4 to 6; 7 to 12; 13 to 17; and 18 and up. All proceeds support the museum.
“We hope to deliver a needed service to the community by providing fun and educational materials and share maritime history straight to their door,” Sanderlin said.
All three museums in the N.C. Maritime Museum system have added virtual experiences available through their respective websites and social media platforms. The Graveyard of the Atlantic Museum in Hatteras has placed its homeschool lessons online; and the Beaufort site has uploaded presentations of its planned lectures that were recently canceled or postponed, as well as children’s activities and worksheets.
“We are expanding from the brick and mortar museum to wherever you reside,” Christine Brin, an educator at the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort, said.
For more information about the programs, visit ncmaritimemuseums.com which features links to all three sites.
