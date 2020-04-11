SPECIAL TO THE CARTERET COUNTY NEWS-TIMES
With the dangers of the coronavirus and the mandate to all churches to stop meeting, pastors have had to rethink a new way of “doing church.”
Harkers Island United Methodist Church Pastor Lee Roy Pittard, III met with several other pastors in the area to pray and find a way to continue to meet with their congregations. They came up with a plan to celebrate all together with “Community Drive-In Worship.”
Harkers Island United Methodist Church is the host for this worship gathering. The other pastors involved are: Pastor Curtis Going (Grace Holiness Church), Pastor Clint Nelson (Free Grace Wesleyan), Pastor Paul Gillikin (New Beginnings Church), and Pastor Dell Murphy (Harkers Island Pentecostal).
Using FM radio, they broadcast the worship to everyone within a half-mile radius.
In the past, the pastors on Harkers Island only had services together once a year and this was only for the Easter Sunrise Service. However, with the current situation, they are leading worship together every week for the foreseeable future.
Pastor Pittard believes he has seen God move in many ways through this time, from pushing congregations to step outside their four walls to worship outside in the fresh air to nudging congregations to move past their denominational labels and worship together.
Pastor Pittard enjoys seeing more folks gather for worship than their individual churches would have garnered on a given Sunday morning. He is hearing stories of lives being changed as those who would not step into a church building have come out to these new services, and after being offered the gift of God’s grace, their faces have brightened with hope.
Pastor Pittard is hoping that God will use this pandemic to draw individuals closer to Himself. He also hopes the folks who attend these services will be drawn closer to one another and develop a renewed sense of appreciation for their community and a greater sense of being connected to one another.
In Morehead City, Pastor Donnie Griggs of One Harbor Church has also made significant changes.
He and his staff are producing several videos each week to go online. They also post three separate videos during the week designed to help encourage people.
The church has changed all their meetings and now uses Zoom conference calls. They also have printed cards for people to put in mailboxes around their neighborhoods offering to assist people who are unable to leave their homes but are in need of essentials which need to be picked up from the store or would just like someone to talk to. All of this is an effort to reduce spiritual or social isolation during this time of social distancing.
Obviously, Pastor Griggs isn’t sure what extent COVID-19 will ultimately have on our community, but One Harbor is ready and willing to help in any way that they can. In the meantime, Pastor Griggs says for all to take the challenge in Romans 12 to “outdo one another in showing honor.”
Griggs goes on to say “Let’s be quick to encourage anything worth encouraging. Let’s be slow to tear others down. Let’s continue to pray for and work towards the best possible outcome of this.”
