WHITEVILLE — Are you looking for fun, educational activities to do with your family from home while schools and businesses are closed?
The N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville invites guests to its Facebook page for “Shapes in the Sky,” this week’s Storytime Online program. The program includes a story and hands-on exploratory activity, led by a museum education specialist, at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 8 on the museum’s Facebook page, facebook.com/NCMNSWhiteville. The program will recur each week on the same day and at the same time.
Organizers designed the free program specifically for children in preschool and kindergarten, but all ages are welcome to participate, and families can do the activity together.
Patricia Laird and Dr. Shelby Gull Laird, museum director, coauthored Shapes in the Sky, with illustrations by Patricia. The authors and education specialist Meredith Morgan will be online to answer questions in the comments section at the start of the storytime program this week, but guests can access the content any time on Facebook.
For more information, email whiteville@naturalsciences.org or like the museum’s Facebook page.
The museum is also on Instagram at NCMNSwhiteville and has a website, naturalsciences.org/visit/whiteville.
Based in Columbus County, the museum serves the southeastern region of North Carolina and is an extension of the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences in downtown Raleigh.
