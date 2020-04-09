BEAUFORT — As of March 31, Beaufort Wine & Food staff reported that people had donated over $45,000 to its newly begun Crystal Coast Restaurant Workers Relief Fund. Also, they had received over 100 requests for assistance.
The fund is open to those who have experienced wage disruption or layoffs in the Crystal Coast restaurant industry due to coronavirus-based restaurant closures.
To donate, visit the organization’s Facebook page or mail a check with “Crystal Coast Restaurant Workers Relief Fund” on the memo line to Beaufort Wine & Food, 129 Middle Lane, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Email questions to restaurantrelief@beaufortwineandfood.com or call 252-515-0708.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.