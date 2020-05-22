Beaufort Wine & Food cancels 16th event

BEAUFORT — Beaufort Wine and Food is cancelling their April festival that was originally rescheduled for October 21-25.
The decision to cancel is for the safety of all their guests. In these uncertain times, it is unknown when groups will feel safe to gather again.
Beaufort Wine and Food is planning to have smaller events once a month when the Governor allows us to do so. In the meantime, Beaufort Wine and Food will be hosting virtual wine seminars as much as possible.
Beaufort Wine and Food has also started a wine shop on their website. All the wines featured in the virtual wine seminars will be available for purchase. If restocking the wine supply is the goal and it’s not for sale in the new wine shop, please email Beaufort Wine and Food at beaufortwineandfood@gmail and they would be happy to order it and arrange pickup.
Beaufort Wine and Food is grateful to all, who have already purchased tickets for the April events. All tickets that are already purchased will be transferred to the April 21-25, 2021 festival.
If the new schedule does not match your scheudle, please consider donating the money. Beaufort Wine and Food has pledged $50,000 to fund the commercial kitchen in the new Salvation Army building in Morehead City. When fully functional, with just 10 volunteers, this kitchen will be able to supply 3600 meals a day for those in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.