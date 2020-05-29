CARTERET COUNTY — District Gov. Doug Wolfe and thousands of Rotarians in eastern North Carolina launched a plan to quickly get more almost $60,000 in food donations into the hands of those who are desperately in need.
Here’s how they are doing it:
- $10,500 in direct support given to food distribution agencies in the district. Rotarians were asked to identify the best food pantry in each county, and $750 was donated to one agency in each of the district’s 14 counties.
- $27,000 in matching funds provided for ‘protein packs’ to be distributed by the Salvation Army. Through a purchasing-power partnership with Golden Corral, made possible by franchise owner and Rotarian Billy Sewell, Rotarians are being asked to purchase $40 ‘protein packs,’ which include 12 pounds of assorted meats and fish to be given to those who are food insecure. More than 16,000 pounds of meat and 8,000 pounds of rice has been distributed throughout the district.
- $5,000 in direct aid granted to the Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina. Rotary has been an advocate of this organization since 1966, supporting its cottage-style living environment for children.
The Rotarians of District 7730 challenge others to see how they are providing food...and fast.
