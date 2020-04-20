JACKSONVILLE — With COVID-19 forcing many behind closed doors, Hope for the Warriors created the 30x30 Virtual Fitness Challenge to remind people what matters most: their health, loved ones and a country full of neighbors who look out for each other.
It can be difficult for many people to get exercise and stay healthy outside of the typical gym setting, so organizers with the Hope group created a challenge that will kick off Sunday, April 26 and run through Memorial Day Monday, May 25.
“For just 30 minutes, for 30 days, it’s a way for military families and civilians to interact with each other, albeit virtually,” said Steve Bartomioli, Hope For The Warriors senior director of sports and recreation. “This is a way to exercise and a connection to remember the people who have made this country so great.”
Interested participants must register by 11:59 p.m. Friday, April 24 online at support.hopeforthewarriors.org/30x30challenge.
When registering, participants will choose their own intensity level but are free to move between the levels. It can be a walk with family members or an intense training session.
Each day, participants will receive an email with a specialized workout and bonus materials. The goal is to do a total of 30 minutes of activity per day.
With registration, participants can also join the 30x30 Virtual Facebook event where they can post pictures of their progress and support others. In addition, participants will have the option of creating a personal fundraising site to support Hope For The Warriors and its programs.
“This is an awesome opportunity for us all to join together during this time of isolation and crisis,” said Robin Kelleher, cofounder and president of the nonprofit organization. “Through the more than 13 years this organization has existed, we’ve always prided ourselves in how we can quickly adapt and change with the growing needs of the military community. This is just another example of how Hope For The Warriors can continue to provide support for our warriors and our nation as a whole.
“We invite service members, veterans, military families and civilians to join our 30x30 Virtual Fitness Challenge to remember those who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice and to show just how resilient our nation truly is.”
For more information or to sign up, visit support.hopeforthewarriors.org/30x30challenge.
