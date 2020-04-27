BEAUFORT — Carteret County consumers are fortunate to be surrounded by a plethora of local sources for agriculture and seafood, along with several markets to access that bounty.
A particularly popular market with long lists of area vendors and sponsors is the Olde Beaufort Farmers’ Market, “the place where life slows down so neighbors can catch up.”
It will look a little different this year, however.
The Beaufort market was planning to open for its eighth annual season on April 11, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed their plans.
Recently, the market’s Board of Directors decided on a new opening date they hope will stick. They plan to open for their first day Saturday. They announced the date online April 4.
The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday, as long as pandemic response allows, through Nov. 21, according to Executive Market Manager Cindy Bunch.
While it used to open at 8:30 a.m., a later opening time was decided on to be mindful of farmers and foodies participating in the market’s new “Preorder / Prepackage / Prepay program,” according to Ms. Bunch.
The program allows attendees to contact vendors in advance with orders to have them prepackaged, and in some cases prepaid, and ready for a quick pickup on Saturdays. Vendor lists and contact information is on the market’s Facebook page and its website: oldebeaufortfarmersmarket.org.
This should help control crowds. Market officials are unsure what to expect in terms of attendance.
“We are hoping for a strong opening as our vendors have beautiful veggies, meats, eggs, honey, and other essential products to share with the public and they need the financial boost since our delayed opening and stay-at-home orders have dampened their sales thus far this growing season,” said Ms. Bunch in an email to the News-Times.
Members of the Olde Beaufort Farmers’ Market ask people to “shop local for the freshest, safest food” and are preparing for whatever size crowd comes by making several adjustments to their 2020 season in the wake of coronavirus concerns.
One adjustment is, initially, only food vendors will be permitted to sell their items, as they are considered essential while artists’ goods are not.
Market officials hope artisans will be included soon after the opening, however.
Arts and craft vendors have long been a part of the many activities offered at the market as it aims toward its mission: “To educate, inform, and engage the public in making healthy lifestyle choices concerning fresh food, sustainable environmental and agricultural practices, improved personal health, wellness and happiness, and the value of shopping local …”
Other offerings toward that goal typically include educational discussions and presentations by other area organizations and nonprofits, chef demonstrations, a local food truck, activities for children and live music.
This season those activities are at least postponed until later in the year.
Additional changes at the market include wider spacing of tents at 10-feet between them, wide availability of hand sanitizer and frequent wipe-downs of tables.
Vendors will adjust how they take payment and many are asking for direct change from cash payers.
Also, attendees won’t be permitted to touch the produce in advance of purchase.
Another adjustment: The market’s annual Farm-to-Table dinner that is usually held in late May is canceled completely.
Officials hope to be able to host the annual Sea-to-Table dinner in October as usual, but they are still discussing the decision.
The market season also usually ends with an Olde Fashioned Holiday Market one evening in mid-December.
Officials hope to be able to host that event, but “it is really far too early for us to make any decisions,” wrote Ms. Bunch.
One last change is that the market is prohibiting pets for now.
“We have been pet-friendly in the past, but at this time, pets could discourage ‘shop and go’ and be a distraction for social distancing, too,” wrote Ms. Bunch.
Finally, the market recently created a scholarship and internship program that awards money to seniors graduating from county high schools.
Thanks to support from their friends group and “judicious” management of their funds, they plan to offer the award again this year and expect seniors to be applying in late summer.
To learn more about the Olde Beaufort Farmers’ Market, follow them on social media, visit their website or email oldebeaufortfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
The market is a nonprofit organization that focuses on education and exists to enhance the quality of life in Carteret County. The organization has also supported local children by donating tuition for them to attend the Beaufort Boys & Girls Club and contributed to Hope Mission, among other causes.
The Board of Directors for 2020 includes Ms. Bunch, board chairperson Tyler Chadwick, vice chairperson and town commissioner Sharon Harker, treasurer Mike Dunn, secretary Jennifer Robinson, community representative and volunteer coordinator Elizabeth Gould, artisan vendor representative Emily Bankson, community representative Norma Tillett and Saturday market assistant Gus Stoehrer.
